Alcoa Highway overpass set to be demolished

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the overpass on Hunt Road over Alcoa Highway will close on June 13.

The road is expected to be closed for the next six months and re-open to traffic in December 2020.

Officials said signs will be in place to alert drivers of the upcoming closure.

The existing bridge will be demolished during nighttime operations from June 14-18.

Traffic will be detoured around the bridge demolition using existing ramps. Drivers will only be detoured during the demolition process for safety reasons.

For a detailed detour map of the new traffic pattern following the demolition, click here.

