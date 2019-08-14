Blount County teen arrested for reportedly making threats against school

A 15-year-old student from William Blount High School was arrested Wednesday after the Blount County Sheriff's Office said he made threats against the school.

The boy has not been identified, but the Sheriff Office said he has been charged with "Delinquent with False Reports" according to a post on Facebook.

Deputies took the student into custody outside Union Grove Middle School after a bus driver was made aware of the threats directed at William Blount High School.

The student is being held at the Blount County Juvenile Center pending a hearing set to occur within 72 hours.

The Sheriff's Office did not release any information regarding the nature of the threats but said an investigation revealed the teen did not have access to guns.

BCSO said they will continue to investigate.

Three school resource officers have been placed at William Blount Highschool and Heritage High School.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.