Blount Mansion celebrates decades-long tradition

The Blount Mansion continued a decades-long tradition December 5, 2019.

The historic landmark along Hill Avenue got a holiday makeover with help from Knoxville's garden club.

The mansion, which was built in the 1700s, was filled with many period-piece decorations and greenery.

Tennessee governors, prominent families, and William Blount, a signer of the United States Constitution, once lived in the home.

It would later become slum housing on the Knoxville riverfront.

Made of sawn lumber, it differed from many period homes that were constructed using rough logs.

The Blount Mansion now serves as an event center and offers public tours.

