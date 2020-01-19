Blount Mansion to host 'Impeachment 101' seminar

The Blount Mansion is set to host an "Impeachment 101" event on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

"Blount Mansion has a direct connection to the events unfolding in the Capitol this week for two reasons: 1) William Blount, for whom the house was built in 1791, was a signer of the U.S. Constitution, which created our system of government and laid out the process for impeachment, and 2) Blount was the first federal official in history to be impeached (and the only member of either house of Congress to suffer this fate—though he was not convicted by the Senate). As Knoxville’s Constitution Connection, we feel a responsibility to help citizens in our area understand what is happening at this historic moment in our democracy," said representatives with the mansion.

Constitutional Law Professor Stewart Harris will help answer any questions that might come about in regards to impeachment.

Admission and parking is free. Parking is available at the Blount Mansion Visitors Center and in the Dwight Kessel Garage across the street.

This Week's Impeachment Trials

At 1:00 p.m. EST, the Senate will consider a resolution for the impeachment trial.

The Senate Impeachment trial itself is expected to take place at noon or at 1:00 p.m. EST.

