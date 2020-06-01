Blount Memorial fires RN over racist messages, reports nurse to state

A registered nurse has been fired from Blount Memorial Hospital after racist messages posted on Facebook came to light.

In a statement to WVLT News, a spokesperson for Blount Memorial Hospital said the nurse has been reported to the Tennessee State Board of Nursing over the incident.

Blount Memorial Hospital released a statement describing the nurse's posts on social media as offensive and inappropriate.

"The comments made in the post were extremely offensive and inappropriate, and hospital officials want the community to know that they are not supported by the hospital’s code of conduct and they do not reflect the views or values of Blount Memorial Hospital," a statement from the hospital read.

According to the hospital, the employee was terminated Monday morning after administrators learned of the posts over the weekend.

The situation surrounding the nurse's termination were also shared with the Tennessee State Board of Nursing for its independent review, according to a statement from Blount Memorial Hospital.

The statement continued that Blount Memorial is, "committed to providing patients, families, visitors and our employees safe and non-discriminatory care and working environment."

