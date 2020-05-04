Blount Memorial begins COVID-19 testing for all inpatients

Blount Memorial Hospital started testing every inpatient admission to the hospital on Monday, May 4.

The hospital said test results will be available to providers within hours.

“As our community and state begin to slowly reopen, and more people start to venture out, we know people in our community – and communities across our state and nation – are still concerned about the spread of the virus, even if individuals appear to be asymptomatic,” said Blount Memorial chief medical officer Dr. Harold Naramore. “We want our community to know that we remain focused on our efforts to continue keeping our hospital environment as safe as possible.”

Hospital officials said they have been working to provide in-house coronavirus testing with rapid results for several weeks.

“This didn’t require any new equipment for us, but it has taken a significant amount of process and validation work, as well as training, from our laboratory team,” Naramore said, adding that the hospital already had the molecular testing platform, BD MAX, in its laboratory.

Hospital officials said they knew this testing platform would not be the solution for mass testing of large volumes of people, but that it could become a valuable tool for its inpatients, emergency department patients and employees, should that need arise. This testing platform has been approved through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization approval process.

“By identifying a way to be able to use our in-house laboratory for testing and processing specimens, we can provide patients, their families – and their health care teams – valuable information that will aid in the delivery of their care, and we can do it as they’re coming into our hospital,” Naramore said. “If we need to take special precautions that enhance a patient’s care based on the results, we can begin those steps immediately. We also can be good stewards of our personal protective equipment (PPE) by not having to unnecessarily use some specific types of PPE if a patient is not positive for COVID-19.”

In addition to being used for the hospital’s inpatients, Naramore said this testing platform is being used to test any patient who is being discharged from the hospital and going to the hospital’s Transitional Care Center at MorningView Village.

“We know that individuals in skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes and senior living communities represent some of the most vulnerable for COVID-19, and to continue their care uninterrupted as they transition care settings, timely results are important,” he said. “We are providing this test to any of our patients who may have a need to enter either facility on our MorningView Village campus, as we want to protect those individuals -- and those facilities -- as much as possible.”

Naramore said that testing inpatients, as well as testing those entering a skilled nursing facility, nursing home or senior living community is not a requirement, but something Blount Memorial feels strongly is the right, and safest, thing to do.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.