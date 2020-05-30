Blount Memorial suspends employee following "offensive, inappropriate" post

Blount Memorial Hospital announced Saturday it has suspended an employee who allegedly made offensive comments on social media.

"We have been made aware of posts made by an employee on social media. The employee has been suspended without pay, effective immediately, and the hospital is investigating," a post on the hospital's Facebook page read.

The post did not specify what position the employee holds with the hospital, or what was allegedly said.

"The comments made in the post are offensive and inappropriate. They are not supported by the hospital's code of conduct, and they do not reflect the views or values of Blount Memorial Hospital," the post continued.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

