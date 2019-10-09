Blue Bell recalls Butter Crunch Half Gallons for possible foreign object

Blue Bell Ice Cream has voluntarily recalled select half-gallons of Butter Crunch Ice Cream because the products may contain a foreign object.

The company said a consumer found a piece of a plastic tool in their ice cream. After an investigation, Blue Bell said they discovered a broken tool was accidentally incorporated into the production process.

Blue Bell issued the recall as a precaution. The recalled products only include half gallons of Butter Crunch Ice Cream produced on a specific line on August 26. These items have the code, 082621222 on the top of the lid.

The affected ice cream was sold in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The stores were told to remove the product from their shelves.

The FDA said there have been no reported injuries due to the consumption of the product.

People who have purchased the recalled product can return the item to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

