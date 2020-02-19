How far do germs spread?

Black light and a special powder reveals just how germs could spread in a typical office setting. A staff member at the Knox County Health Department rubbed powder onto her hands, then went back to her typical office duties on the computer keyboard, mouse and phone. The material on her hands spread over all of those surfaces.

WVLT asked KCHD Nursing Director Dena Mashburn about the spread of germs. When asked which germs remain active the longest on surfaces, she explained that it varies with the type of germ.

"The CDC does a lot of studies, and they know how long, for example, the Hepatitis C virus can stay on a surface and live for hours, if not days," said Mashburn.

She noted that a common cold can be one of the easiest to spread in a work environment. "A cold virus obviously spreads very easily.

And usually it's by droplet, you cough, or you're talking to someone, and they're in your air space long enough to transmit it, or it lands on a surface and you touch it." Mashburn also said that ideally, you would not only catch a cough or sneeze in the crook of your arm, but keep a six-foot distance from people around you to prevent the spread of any droplets when you speak.

The staff member washed her hands quickly, then a black light revealed that material remained on her hands. Most of it was not off her hands until she washed them more thoroughly. Mashburn explained, "We know hand washing is the number one thing that prevents the spread."

Mashburn also recommends wiping down surfaces with disinfectants to prevent further spread of germs.

Along with the common cold and other viruses, incidents of flu continue. Mashburn said it does not appear to be an unusually good or bad season for the flu, but that the virus persists. "It looks like we're having a double peak, in that the B strain was the first peak, and it looks like we're seeing an increase in the A strain." These are strains that were included in the flu vaccine. The health department continues to encourage people get their flu shot.

As of February 19, Knox County has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in this area.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.