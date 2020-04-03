Blue Cross Blue Shield to cover full treatment costs for COVID-19

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee will cover full COVID-19 treatment costs for all members including hospitalizations through May 31 2020.

"As part of our mission, our first priority is the health of our members and the communities we serve," said JD Hickey, M.D., president and CEO. "and since the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything our members have faced in recent memory, we want to make sure we remove any barriers to receiving the care they need."

According to a release, if any Blue Cross member is diagnosed with COVID-19, they will not have to any out-of-pocket costs for testing and treatment administered through in-network providers, including at a doctor's office, urgent care facility and emergency room along with any related inpatient hospital stays now through May 31.

This benefit is available for Blue Cross members in fully insured group, individual, Medicare Advantage and Blue Care Tennessee plans. Self-funded groups will have the ability to opt-out of this decision.

The Blue Cross Foundation donated $3.25 million to food banks across the state to meet increased needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Blue Cross has also made donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to some Tennessee health systems.

"Our clinical teams have been in close communication with public health officials so we can support our communities and any members affected by COVID-19,” said Dr. Andrea Willis, senior vice president and chief medical officer. “And we know our members are concerned, so we’re focused on acting and sharing information quickly to help bring them peace of mind.”

Blue Cross continues to maintain normal hours of operation and service levels for its members and network providers as a result of shifting virtually all of its 6,700 employees across the state to work from home last month.

Click here for more information about the BlueCross response to COVID-19.

