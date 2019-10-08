Board denies parole for Tenn. man who tried to kill wife 3 times

The Tennessee Board of Parole has denied early release for a Collierville man convicted of trying to kill his wife three separate times.

Fred Wortman, a former attorney, is serving a 30-year sentence after accepting a 2015 plea deal for trying to kill Staci Jones. Investigators say he poisoned her toothpaste and twice tried to hire a hitman.

Part of Wortman’s plea deal was serving 30-percent of his sentence, or nine years. Good behavior brought him before the parole board early.

Jones testified before the board at Wortman’s hearing, saying she still believes “Fred Wortman wants to eliminate me.”

Wortman’s next chance at parole is in seven years when he appears before the parole board in September 2026.

