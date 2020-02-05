Board of Regents schedules meetings to discuss student fees

A Tennessee Board of Regents committee has set three meetings to discuss student fees for the next academic year.

The board that governs Tennessee’s 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology said Monday that the Committee on Finance and Business Operations will discuss possible changes in student fees at a meeting Friday.

Two other meetings to discuss incidental and mandatory fees other than tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year have been scheduled for Feb. 20 and March 10. Friday's agenda includes an overview of requests from the community and applied technology colleges for possible changes in fees.

