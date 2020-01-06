Boat carrying Tennessee students capsizes in Costa Rica

Students and faculty from Brentwood Academy were reportedly on a boat that capsized in Costa Rica, WTVF reported.

Jennifer Smith, a spokesperson for the school, said two students and two faculty members were on board when the incident happened.

Smith said strong winds caused the boat to capsize during a fishing trip. The family was reportedly in the water in life jackets for a couple of hours before being rescued by a fishing boat.

