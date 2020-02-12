Bob Ross' son hosts painting workshops at Blount County Public Library

The Blount County Public library announced special painting workshops will be hosted by Steve Ross, son of Bob Ross of "The Joy of Painting."

Dana Jester who has also been seen on the show will also be part of the workshops.

The workshops will be held March 4-8 at the library for $125 per day. Participants must bring their own supplies.

A free public program will be offered on Thursday, March 5. Steve and Dana will speak and give a demonstration free of charge at 6:30 p.m.

"We’re excited to be a part of these programs and hope our patrons can get involved," a spokesperson from the library said.

To register, email steverossdanajester@gmail.com.

