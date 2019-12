A male body has been found outside the North Ridge Crossing Apartment Complex on the 3800 block of Geta Road in North Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers received a call at 10:22 Sunday night about an unconscious body lying in the grass between the apartment buildings.

When they arrived they determined the body was deceased. An investigation is ongoing. The deceased has not been identified yet, and details about the cause of death have not been released.