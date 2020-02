Knoxville Police are investigating after a body was found in a Knoxville alley.

In a release, KPD said the body of a deceased female was found between Iredell Ave. and Pickett Ave. near Boyd St. around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No details about the circumstances of the woman's death have been released as authorities say the investigation is in its early stages.

