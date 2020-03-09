Body of deceased woman found at Concord Park

The Knox County Sheriff's Office and emergency vehicles were present after dispatchers say crews responded to a call of a female body found near a dock at Concord Park just before 11 a.m.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department said crews were called to the scene after fishermen found the body in the water.

According to Knox County Sheriff's Office, the body was taken to The Knox County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be performed and positive identification made.

