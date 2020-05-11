Body found at Newport recycling plant

An investigation is underway after the Newport Police Department reported a body was found at Newport City Recycling.

According to records, officers were called to 122 Locust Avenue on Thursday where what appeared to be the body of a male was found on the plant's property near Cope Blvd.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate, according to NPD.

TBI confirmed they are assisting with the investigation.

No information about the man's identity or manner of death has been released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.