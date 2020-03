The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a body was found in a field near a homeless camp on Monday morning.

Investigators said the body of Scottie Lee Denton was found in a field on West Gallaher Ferry Road near a homeless camp. KCSO said it was believed Denton stayed in the camp.

The sheriff's office said foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy will be conducted, the sheriff's office said.

