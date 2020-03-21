No foul play suspected after body found in Knoxville woods, KPD Says

According to the Knoxville Police department the body of a female was found in a wooded area in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.

KPD responded to a report of a deceased person in the woods near Biddle Street around 2 pm Saturday. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma and that the death is no considered suspicious at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and the body has been transported to the Regional Forensics Center for further examination.

