Human remains found in burned car leads to TBI investigation

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two people were arrested after an investigation led to the discovery of human remains.

On Thursday morning, officials began investigating a vehicle on fire on Game Preserve Road in the Prentice Cooper State Forest.

Investigators said human remains were discovered inside the burnt vehicle.

The identity of the deceased individual has not yet been confirmed, according to TBI.

TBI officials said during the investigation, investigators gained information that Kaleb Cox, 22, and Johnbeth Holland, 22, had involvement in the incident.

Cox and Holland were arrested on Thursday. Officials said Cox is charged with one count of aggravated arson, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of vandalism.

Holland is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Both suspects were booked into the Marion County Jail, where they are being held without bond.

