NC police find body in trunk after victim's car pulled over for speeding

WITN reported that North Carolina authorities found the body of a woman in the trunk of a car after it was stopped for speeding.

According to Holly Springs police, 32-year-old Lance Gordon was charged with first-degree murder after he was stopped by Highway Patrol for speeding in the victim-Angela Lee's car. Gordon reportedly told police he was a friend of Lee's.

Gordon was found to have outstanding warrants during the traffic stop and he was taken into custody. Police said they tried contacting Lee for several days after stopping the suspect in her car. They found her disappearance to be suspicious.

After getting a search warrant for the woman's Holly Springs home and her car in Edgecombe County, they found her body in the trunk.

Lee was charged with First Degree Murder and theft of the victim's car.

