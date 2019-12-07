KCSO: Body found during search for missing man

A body has reportedly been found in Beaver Creek in Powell on Saturday, Knox County officials said.

On December 7, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said volunteers who were searching for Jackie Harrison were floating Beaver Creek when they found a body and call 911 around 12:33 p.m.

Investigators responded to the area and the KCSO Dive Team recovered a male body. It was transported to the Knox County Forensics Center for positive identification.

KCSO did not say whether the body could be Harrison. Harrison, a Knox County man, has been missing since November and has been the subject of an intense search.

The investigation is ongoing.

