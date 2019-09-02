Man's body found on Appalachian Trail in Carter County

Officials with the Carter County Sheriff's Office said a body was discovered along the Appalachian Trail in Carter County.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported, the body was found about 3.5 miles from Carvers Gap on Roan Mountain, according to John Burleson with the Carter County Rescue Squad.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office says the body of a male was found around 2 p.m. Monday.

The CCSO reported the body is being carried out.

Deputies said more information will be available soon.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

