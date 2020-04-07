Body of missing Blount County suspect found in Tennessee River

The body of a suspect who went missing after a chase in March was found in the Tennessee River.

According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the body of Jordan Blake Wallace, 22, was found near Parks Ferry Boat Ramp, the last location Wallace was seen.

Crews spent several days searching for Wallace’s body after he ran into the water at the Parks Ferry Boat Ramp in an attempt to evade deputies in the early morning hours of March 28.

After Wallace jumped out of his moving truck and ran into the water, officials said deputies pleaded with Wallace for several minutes to return to shore, but he refused.

When deputies heard Wallace call for help, several deputies went into the water in an attempt to get him out, but lost sight of him before they could reach him.

Members of the Blount County Special Operations Team, Blount County Fire Department, and Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist, and BSORT launched a dive operation to try to locate Wallace.

Members of BSORT undertook several dive and surface operations throughout the week in an effort to locate Wallace’s body, searching several miles up and down the Tennessee River. Investigators held out hope that Wallace was able to make it out of the water after receiving information that Wallace may be alive and evading law enforcement.

Wallace’s body was taken to Knox County Regional Forensics Center where forensics experts will perform an autopsy.

