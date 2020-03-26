Newborn found dead, 'discarded' in Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Police Department launched a death investigation after the body of a "discarded newborn" was found along the Melton Lake Greenway Thursday.

Investigators said a citizen called police around 12:46 p.m. after the body was found near the bank of the greenway north of the Edgemoor Road bridge.

The police department said the Oak Ridge Fire Department, Anderson County EMS and the medical examiner's office were all on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399.

