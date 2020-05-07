Body of missing North Carolina woman found on boyfriend's property

North Carolina investigators say the body of a missing woman was found on her boyfriend's property after he had reported her missing.

WFMY reported that Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn, 28, was reported missing by her boyfriend, Brandon Thomas Shaw, early Wednesday morning.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office said the couple had been living together on Woodville Church Road in Mount Airy.

"The body of a missing woman has been found," according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said Shaw provided them with enough details that led to the discovery of Ashburn's body, which had been buried on the property.

Shaw was arrested for first degree murder and was being held without bond in the Surry County Detention Center.

