Body of unknown woman found in Hawkins County

Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said the body of an unknown woman was found in Church Hill early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of a woman who was not breathing and laying on the side of Tranburger Road. When deputies arrived on the scene they found a white woman lying in a ditch beside the road, according to reports. Officials said EMS confirmed the woman was dead.

The body was taken to the Quillen College of Medicine to determine the cause of death, according to HCSO.

Officials said the identity of the woman has not been confirmed.

Deputies said the woman has a large tattoo on her back left shoulder of an American Flag with a cross in the center. The top of the tattoo said "God Bless You All," and "Love Papa "4-30-45 to 8-2-14" underneath the tattoo.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Detectives Division at 423-272-4848 or 423-272-7121.

