Boil water advisory after rock slide breaks water line in Knott County

A boil water advisory is planning for more than 15,000 customers following a rock slide in Knott County.

It happened on Kentucky 15 near Carr Creek State Park. The road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned it up.

The slide broke a water line in the area, and officials weren't able to repair it until the road was cleared.

The water line was fixed early Friday morning, and crews were beginning to refill the more than 600,000 gallons of water.

The Knott County Water & Sewer District told WKYT a boil water advisory would be going into effect on Friday, and that it would last for at least one day.