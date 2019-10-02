Bojangles' not offering seasoned fried turkey for Thanksgiving

Bojangles’ confirmed Tuesday that their popular Seasoned Fried Turkey won’t be on the menu this Thanksgiving.

The restaurant chain made the sad announcement on their web page. They did, however, offer ingredients and directions for two dishes - Turkey Brine and Cornbread-Biscuit Dressing - for anyone whose holiday wouldn’t be complete without that “authentic Bojangles’ flavor.”

Bojangles’ also offered an alternative when WBTV reached out for comment - ordering a Big Bo Box instead.

Bojangles’ did not say why the turkeys weren’t being offered this year.

