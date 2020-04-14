Bojangles' offering free sweet tea to healthcare workers, first responders

Bojangles' announced it will be offering free sweet tea to healthcare employees, law enforcement and first responders through June 10.

“This is just one sweet way we can thank those on the frontlines of the current crisis,” said Ken Reynolds, Director of Corporate and Community Affairs for Bojangles’. “We hope our signature legendary iced tea will bring a little joy to their days and provide a well-deserved, refreshing break from their tireless commitment to the health of our communities.”

To qualify, you will just need to show your credentials to any participating Bojangles' restaurant.

“We are so proud of all the ways our team members are serving and supporting their communities during these unprecedented times,” Reynolds added. “Caring for each other – in good times and bad – is what our Southern hospitality is all about.”

