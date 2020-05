Murfreesboro police said a pressure cooker left at the entrance of caused a scare Friday.

According to police, staff found the pressure cooker outside Carson Lane Academy just before 1 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad was called in to inspect the device. Officials determined it was safe, but said they still don't know how or why it was left at the school.

