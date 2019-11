White Pine Police responded to a bomb threat at a Pilot station located in the area.

Officials with the White Pine Police Department said a call came in at 5:11 p.m. reporting that there was a bomb at the Pilot station.

Officers cleared the scene with two police dogs and waited around an hour and a half for safety purposes.

The police station has confirmed there was no bomb and the Pilot is back open for business.

