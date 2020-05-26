Bones of about 60 mammoths found near ancient lake in Mexico

Skeletal remains of dozens of mammoths have been found at an airport construction site in Mexico, according to the country's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The INAH made the announcement Thursday, saying the discovery will give experts "unprecedented opportunity to delve into more than 30,000 years of history."

CBS News reported bones from about 60 mammoths and 15 human burials were found near a former military base in Santa Lucia, where a new airport is under construction. The institute opened 23 exploration fronts on the land as part of a rescue project.

Pedro Francisco Sánchez Nava, INAH's national coordinator of archaeology, said that remains were found in three exploration areas and that archaeologists are still determining how many bones are complete. The digs began in October, and the team has found plenty of skeletal mammoth remains since — with possibly many more to go.

CBS reported the focus of the search has been on the shore of an ancient lake, Lake Xaltocan, and the mammoth skeletons were discovered in what used to be the shallow part of the lake were better preserved than those found in deeper sections, the INAH said.

Experts said the mammoths, which ranged from male, female and young, probably died after getting stuck in the lake.

The INAH doesn't believe they were killed by humans but said it's possible that hunters took advantage of the fact that they were stuck in the mud.

Experts believe the human burials were likely farmers from the pre-Hispanic period because some were buried with pots, bowls, and figurines, and some figurines were associated with the Aztecs, who scientists believe were the last group to occupy the area.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via CBS. All rights reserved.