Bonnaroo just released its Black Friday pre-sale for its 2020 festival.

The pre-sale includes General Admission, VIP, Platinum and GA for as low as $30 off.

Click here Tickets for available tickets.

Bonnaroo 2020 will be June 11-14, 2020 in Manchester, TN.

Visit Bonnaroo for more information on its upcoming festival.

