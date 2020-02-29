Bonnaroo sold out for annual summer festival

Bonnaroo 2020 has proven its popularity this year after all general admission and VIP tickets being completely sold out.

Fans got the chance to purchase tickets for the 2020 summer festival as early as the day the 2019 festival began.

Bonnaroo tweeted they have set up an official exchange for those who bought tickets and can't go. Some still have a chance to get their hands on a pair of tickets and avoid scammers.

PSA If you are looking purchase tickets from another bonnaroovian who can't attend anymore (or looking to re-sell your tickets), we have set up an official exchange to help you avoid scammers. Be safe Bonnaroovians: https://t.co/xDyjSDpG5s pic.twitter.com/wXuEqbaqpX — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) February 28, 2020

This year's Roo has headliners like the Grand Ole Opry, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Ray, Dababy and more.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.