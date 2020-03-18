Bonnaroo delayed over coronavirus concerns

Bonnaroo music festival has been delayed according to an announcement on the festival's website.

"Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community."

Officials say tickets that have already been purchased will still be honored on the new weekend.

For the latest updates check the Bonnaroo website.

