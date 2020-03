Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which was slated to take place June 11–14, has been rescheduled for Sept. 24–27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the festival's website

, all current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend.

The original artist lineup for 2020 had more than 100 acts.

There has not been an announcement regarding the lineup for the rescheduled dates.

