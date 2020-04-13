Border Patrol agent accused of child sex crimes fled authorities, took shelter in church

A Border Patrol agent accused of child sex abuse charges was arrested in Arizona Thursday.

KOLD reported 49-year-old Dana Ray Thornhill was arrested on April 9 on charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault.

According to a release, his arrest came as a result of an investigation with Homeland Security into ongoing sex abuse of children. Thornhill allegedly ran off from Sierra Vista authorities and took shelter in a church.

Police said Thornhill was armed when he fled and likely knew of the investigation.

KOLD reported that officers responded to the church where Thornhill barricaded himself for four hours until Thornhill surrendered.

Officials with Customs and Border Protection released a statement responding to Thornhill’s arrest:

"A Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent was arrested Thursday evening by the Sierra Vista Police Department for sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault and booked into Cochise County jail.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is cooperating with the investigation into the alleged unlawful conduct and further inquiries should be directed to the Sierra Vista Police Department."

