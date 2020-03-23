Border patrol officers seize fake coronavirus treatment kits

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced its officers seized fake coronavirus treatment kits.

CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted on Sunday night that the fake kits were seized on Wednesday.

CBP officers seized fake COVID-19 treatment kits on Wednesday. On Friday, our UK partners arrested a man for selling those kits. We're working together to ensure those trying to take advantage of people during this pandemic are held accountable. @Reuters: https://t.co/y3OCkjlha9 pic.twitter.com/4soUBNt5nm — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) March 22, 2020

Morgan said CBP's partner in the United Kingdom arrested a man for allegedly making the kits.

"We're working together to ensure those trying to take advantage of people during this pandemic are held accountable," he wrote.

