Border patrol seizes more than 150 pounds of illegal bologna

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made an unusual seizure Thursday morning.

Border agents seized 14 rolls of Mexican bologna that is prohibited from coming into the U.S.

Mexican bologna is prohibited because it is made from pork and has the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry.

When the driver was asked what he was bringing from Mexico he said he had frozen rolls of turkey ham. After a second inspection, border officers found 154 pounds of Mexican bologna behind the rear seat.

“It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence,” CBP El Paso Port Director Beverly Good said in a statement.

Officials said they seized and destroyed the bologna. The driver was later released.

