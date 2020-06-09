Boswell, McCloud scheduled for court hearing on theft charges related to Evelyn Boswell case

Angela Boswell and William McCloud will appear in court again Tuesday afternoon.

The pair were the first two arrests to be made during the search for Evelyn Boswell. Boswell and McCloud were arrested in February for one count of theft each after they were caught driving a stolen BMW police connected to the disappearance of the child.

In March, TBI investigators found the 15-month-old's remains on family property. Currently, no one has been charged with the child's death.

Tuesday's court appearance will be the first hearing for McCloud and Boswell on these charges since the initial court date.

Both Boswell and McCloud are in custody at the Sullivan County Jail on unrelated charges.

