Boswell case becomes center of attention at Northeast State Community College

The search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has become the center of attention at Northeast State Community College.

On February 19, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell, last seen in December.

Her mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested and charged with false reporting. Megan's old college, Northeast State Community College, has become the center of attention during the case.

The toddler's disappearance is all former classmates of Megan's are talking about.

"In the library I've heard people talking about it," said Northeast State Community College Student Zachary Staton. "I've been talking about it with my friends, I've heard teachers, you know, whispering about it. Everybody's talking about it."

Staton said that for the community in the Tri-City area, right now nothing is bigger than the ever-changing story of Evelyn Boswell.

"And it's so local, you don't get something like this in little Blountville, little Tri-Cities, Tennessee," he said. "So this is kinda big, I guess you could compare it to the Casey Anthony story."

Boswell attended Northeast State for just one semester in 2019. Records the college provided show she was majoring in Small Business Management.

"Well she was always pretty lively and like pretty funny, you know," said Lorvana Adams. "She was a really nice girl back then."

Adams said she knew Megan Boswell from Sullivan Central High school, where Adams said they shared a few classes.

She said Thursday that she struggles to picture her former classmate, with the girl gripping this community's attention.

"They're kinda completely different," Adams said. "Back then Maggie still had a couple of stories that you could never really completely say were facts but I didn't think that she would send everybody on a wild goose chase over her own daughter."

Students like Adams said they are focusing on one particular hope. "I just hope they find Evelyn safe and sound," she said.

Evelyn is still missing as of February 27. Anyone with any information on her disappearance is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

