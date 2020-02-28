Kentucky man found guilty of sexually abusing 5-year-old

A jury has found a Bourbon County man guilty of sexually abusing a 5-year-old.

According to the Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorney 14th Judicial Circuit Facebook page, Brandon Woodall was found guilty on February 21 of two counts of sexual abuse.

Woodall was arrested in December 2018.

According to the warrant, Woodall had sexual contact with the victim several times between June 1 and Sept. 22, 2018.

The Commonwealth Attorney is asking for the maximum sentence of 20 years.

Woodall will be sentenced on May 5.

