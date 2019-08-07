Ky woman accused of duct taping child's arms and eyes

A Bowling Green woman was arrested Tuesday after a child abuse complaint.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Amanda Coon stated that she had been living with her boyfriend, Tyler Smith, and his mother, Sara Smith.

Coons told deputies that at some point last week, Smith had duct taped her youngest child's hands behind his back and over his eyes. Coon told deputies she didn't report the abuse originally because she lived there.

According to the report, Tyler Smith told WCSO that Sara Smith had disciplined all the children inside the home, denying at first that she had used duct tape on the children. WCSO said he then told them he had used duct tape on the 5-year-old, taping his hands behind his back.

Another witness told deputies that Sara Smith had taped the child's hands behind his back and taped his eyes twice last week.

Sara Smith originally denied using tape on the child, but deputies said she eventually told them she did use tape, but only in a joking manner.

Smith was arrested and charged with 1st degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

