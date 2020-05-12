Box of abandoned kittens taken to Tennessee animal shelter

The Washington County Animal Shelter said they are caring for now "happy and healthy" kittens after someone brought them three kittens that had been dumped and abandoned.

According to the shelter, someone found a cardboard box taped shut sitting next to a dumpster that contained three kittens. The person reportedly saw the box and assumed it was trash, then the next day, noticed the box moving and discovered the kittens inside.

"It truly saddens us that some people can discard an animal as if they were nothing but trash," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The shelter continued by asking people to check boxes sitting next to dumpsters in case an abandoned animal may be inside and need help.

All three kittens are available for adoption at the shelter.

