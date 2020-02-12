Boy, 15, killed in Lexington shooting

The coroner's office says the person killed in a shooting in Lexington was a 15-year-old boy.

The coroner has identified the victim as Antwan Roberts.

Logan Avritt, who knew Roberts and works with teenagers in Fayette County Public Schools, said he wouldn't expect a tragedy like this one to affect Roberts.

"He was always respectful, very intelligent, but very quiet, kind of shy and bashful type of kid," he said.

Officers said someone fired shots into an apartment on Nancy Hanks Road around 11:20 p.m. Monday night.

Antwan was inside the apartment and he was hit. He was taken to UK Hospital where he later died.

Antwan was a sophomore at Lafayette High School. Avritt spent Tuesday consoling some of his peers.

"So many bright kids that I know that go to that school and just to see them break down, as they were today, and just feel like their soul had been lifted from them, and staff, as well," he said.

The shooting comes just a day after a series of overnight shootings in Lexington. No one was hurt in any of those incidents, but several homes and cars were damaged by gunfire.

Both investigations are ongoing.