The Boy Scouts of America hold an annual "ScoutFest" every year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things looked a bit different this time around.

The groups met virtually and got to camp out in their back yards to get a safe, memorable experience.

The scouts got to virtually hike, partake in instructional classes and even have a virtual campfire.

