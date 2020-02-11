Boy announces for the Vols after overcoming leukemia

The Vols got a special honor on Tuesday night thanks to a very special announcer.

Colton Barton with WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo / Source: WVLT

The Vols beat Arkansas 82-61 on Tuesday night, and they got a little help from six-year-old Colton Barton, who made several key announcements for the team after being helped by UT Athletics and the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

When he was three, Colton was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

After undergoing multiple tests, hospital stays, transfusions and chemotherapy treatments, Colton celebrated his final treatment in August 2019.

A huge sports fan, Colton battled through his disease and continued to play sports and keep his family laughing with his loving and fun personality.

