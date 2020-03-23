Boys & Girls Club offers help to families in need

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is no longer hosting the Gift of Hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The organization will instead hold a virtual Gift of Hope.

The virtual event will happen on its originally planned date of March 24. The Boys & Girls Club will share videos of talent and highlight members that would have performed or spoken at the event.

To be a part of the virtual event, follow the Boys & Girls Club's social media.

During the coronavirus outbreak, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley continues to serve the community while following CDC recommendations.

All Clubs are open with hours of at least 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clubs have not missed a day of service since the outbreak began. On Friday, they served nearly 500 kids with breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.

On Thursday, they packed 200 packed food boxes to send to families of the clubs and to the families of the Emerald Youth Foundation. The boxes were packed with four days of food for families of four.

The organization is working with the University of Tennessee Medical Center to offer services to their workers during school closures.

Those looking to make a gift donation online, click here. People interested in having a virtual table with a Facebook Fundraiser, click here.

